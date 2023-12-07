Alumnus donates Rs 1 crore to Panjab University

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

The chairman and managing director of the Vardhman Group, Paul Oswal, on Monday donated Rs 1 crore to the Panjab University alumni relations corpus under the CSR fund.

A gold medallist from the PU, Oswal attributed numerous accolades he had earned to his training at the university.

“Panjab University played a pivotal role in my life, influencing my early years and providing the bedrock for my personal journey,” said Oswal.

The contribution will go towards enhancing the university infrastructure and establishing cutting-edge laboratories and classrooms, with a specific focus on burgeoning fields like artificial intelligence.

