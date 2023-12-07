Alumnus donates Rs 1 crore to Panjab University

Chandigarh, December 6
The chairman and managing director of the Vardhman Group, Paul Oswal, on Monday donated Rs 1 crore to the Panjab University alumni relations corpus under the CSR fund.
A gold medallist from the PU, Oswal attributed numerous accolades he had earned to his training at the university.
“Panjab University played a pivotal role in my life, influencing my early years and providing the bedrock for my personal journey,” said Oswal.
The contribution will go towards enhancing the university infrastructure and establishing cutting-edge laboratories and classrooms, with a specific focus on burgeoning fields like artificial intelligence.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...