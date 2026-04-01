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Home / Chandigarh / Aman claims gymnastics gold

Aman claims gymnastics gold

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:17 AM Apr 01, 2026 IST
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Aman won a gold medal in the pommel horse event during the recently concluded 48th Chandigarh Sub-Juniors, Juniors and Seniors State Artistic Gymnastic, Rhythmic Gymnastics and Aerobic Gymnastics Championship held at the Sector 7 sports complex. Ankiket claimed the second position and Ajay Prajapati third.

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Saurav Patel won the rings event, followed by Ajay and Ankush at second and third position. In the vault table, Aniket got the better of Ajay, while Shubham Chauhan claimed the third position. Ankit Kumar won the parallel bars event, while Aniket claimed the second position and Aman finished third. In the horizontal bar, Ajay, Aman and Saurav Patel won first three positions, respectively.

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In the boys’ U-10 event, Paramajot Singh claimed the top position during the floor event. In the vault table, Paramjot, Mahir Thakur and Aniket claimed the top three position, respectively.

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In the women’s senior section, Anushka Sharma won the floor event by performing better than Jasmin Kaur and Japman Kaur. In the beam event, Jasmin, Anushka and Tulsi claimed the top three podium positions, respectively.

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