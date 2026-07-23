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Home / Chandigarh / Amazon directed to refund Rs 8,995 to Chandigarh consumer, pay Rs 5K compensation

Amazon directed to refund Rs 8,995 to Chandigarh consumer, pay Rs 5K compensation

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:01 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed M/s Amazon Retail India Pvt Ltd to refund Rs 8,995 to a city resident, along with interest at nine per cent per annum, and to pay compensation of Rs 5,000 for failing to refund the amount for a watch that had been returned to the company.

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Ritvik Singh, a city resident, filed the complaint, stating that he placed an online order on October 3, 2024, for the purchase of a Fossil Bannon watch through M/s Amazon Retail India Pvt Ltd and paid an advance amount of Rs 8,995 after discount. Upon delivery on October 4, 2024, he received a watch of a different colour instead of the one he had ordered. He immediately raised the issue through the Amazon app and customer care, seeking a refund or replacement. The return request was accepted, and the product was collected on October 11, 2024. However, despite receiving the returned product, M/s Amazon Retail India Pvt Ltd failed to refund the amount and falsely reflected the status as "Return not received".

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Thereafter, the company wrongly alleged that the complainant had returned a duplicate product. Even though officials at the company's warehouse confirmed that the original product had been received, no refund was processed. He submitted that the company's actions amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice, causing him financial loss, mental agony and harassment.

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M/s Amazon Retail India Pvt Ltd did not appear before the Commission despite being served with notice. Consequently, it was proceeded against ex parte vide order dated June 12, 2025.

After hearing the arguments, the commission observed that the company's non-appearance showed that it had nothing to say in its defence against the allegations made by the complainant.

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The commission further held that the conduct of the company in delivering a product different from the one ordered, accepting its return and thereafter refusing to refund the amount on the unsustainable plea that the returned product was not genuine, without producing any evidence in support of that claim, clearly amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

The commission observed that the complainant was compelled to pursue the matter repeatedly and was subjected to unnecessary harassment and mental agony due to the company's arbitrary conduct. In view of this, the commission directed the company to refund Rs 8,995 to the complainant along with interest at nine per cent per annum and to pay a lump sum compensation of Rs 5,000 towards the harassment caused as well as litigation expenses.

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