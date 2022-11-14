Ambala: 13 booked on murder-bid charge

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 13

The Ambala police have booked 13 persons in connection with an attempt to murder case in which a 17-year-old youth suffered bullet injuries on Saturday night.

As per information, a scuffle broke out between two groups following some arguments on social media.

The injured person, identified as Sagar, was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, from where he was referred to PGI, Chandigarh. However, he was sent back and then operated upon in Ambala.

Pawan Kumar, a resident of Mahesh Nagar, said: “We got a call and we were asked to reach near Chungi. When we reached there, we found that over 12 persons were standing there with stones in their hands. They started pelting stones at us. We ran for safety. Sonu and Mukesh, who were also holding weapons, fired at us. Bullets hit Sagar on his shoulder.”

Ram Pal, SHO of the Mahesh Nagar police station, said efforts were being made to arrest the suspects. Some of the suspects were minor. The victim is out of danger. Two bullets were removed from his shoulder.