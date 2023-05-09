Ambala chemist held in drug case

Ambala, May 8
The CIA Shahzadpur unit of the Ambala police arrested a man and recovered a huge quantity of intoxicating tablets and capsules from his possession on Sunday.
The suspect was identified as Parveen Kumar, a resident of Ambala City. He was produced before a court, which sent him to two-day police remand.
The suspect reportedly runs a chemist shop.
SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Following a tip-off, the suspect was arrested and 5,340 intoxicating tablets and 480 capsules kept in a bag were recovered from him.”
During preliminary investigation, the CIA unit came to know about the source of the drugs and raids are being conducted to nab the supplier.
A case was registered under Section 22-C of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Ambala City police station.
