Ambala City politician held for rape, forcible abortion

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 6

The police have arrested a businessman and politician for allegedly raping a woman and forcing her to undergo abortion twice in Ambala City.

The suspect was identified as Anshul Aggarwal, a resident of Ambala City. He was produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

In her complaint to police, the victim, a 34-year-old woman, alleged that she was searching for a job when she came to know about an advertisement given by Anshul. “I went to his office for an interview. He gave me a billing job. However, he started proposing me for friendship in just 10 days of working. I refused his offer, but he kept proposing me. He assured that he just wanted to be friends and I trusted him. In June 2021, he took me to a hotel in Ambala City on the pretext of some office work and raped me on the promise that he would marry me. He also applied ‘sindoor’ in my head hair parting and started visiting my home,” she alleged.

The woman alleged that he made physical relationship with her in hotels. She got pregnant in 2021 and then in 2022, but Anshul forcibly got her aborted through a city-based private doctor, and kept sexually abusing her, she alleged.

Surinder Kaur, SHO, Women police station, said, “We have arrested the suspect. Further investigation in the case is on. The role of the doctor will become clear during the probe.”

Anshul Aggarwal had contested the Assembly election in 2019 from the Ambala City constituency on AAP ticket. He had joined the party in 2012. However, after accusing the party of ignoring old workers, he had joined the BJP in November last year. However, he was reportedly not seen attending the party events.

Meanwhile, district BJP chief Rajesh Batoura said he had no idea if Anshul even had taken the membership of the party. “A large number of people keep meeting party leaders and show their interest in joining the party. He may have joined like others, but he doesn’t hold any position in the party,” he said.