Ambala City residents protest over civic issues

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 12

Perturbed by waterlogging and a poor drainage system, residents of Sector 9 in Ambala City today held a demonstration against the government. The protesters slammed the authorities for the poor conditions in the residential areas.

The residents took out a protest march and submitted a memorandum to the Ambala City Sub-divisional Magistrate at the DC office vis-à-vis the issues that they have been facing.

The residents said that they had been contending with issues like waterlogging and blocked sewer lines for several years, but their grievances have yet to be resolved. The situation has worsened over the past eight years. Even a half-hour spell of rain leaves the roads inundated. The accumulated rainwater often seeps into houses, adding to the woes of the residents. It takes over 24 hours to drain the water completely.

Inderjit Singh Gill, a resident of Sector 9, said, “We have raised the issues repeatedly with the officials concerned and the administration, but to no avail. We have been left with no option but to protest. We will keep protesting until our demands are met.”

The residents’ demands include a separate drain for the outlet of sewage and rainwater from Sector 9 up to the Sonda Road through the side of Gurudwara Sahib in sectors 8, 9 and 10.

Ambala City SDM Darshan Kumar said the residents of Sector 9 have submitted a memorandum in this regard, and the departments concerned will be directed to resolve the issues at the earliest opportunity.

