Ambala cop suspended for alleged involvement with extortion gang

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 28

A Station House Officer (SHO) posted at Mahesh Nagar police station has been suspended after his alleged links with a gang involved in extortion and blackmailing came to light in Ambala.

A woman had accused an official of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) of raping her to extort money. The charges levelled by woman identified as Ravneet against FCI official Manoj were found false and during investigation the name of the Mahesh Nagar SHO, Subhash Kumar, cropped up. Soon after his name came to fore, he went absent from his duty on Wednesday night.

The Ambala police have arrested three women identified as Ravneet, Sukhpreet, and Preeti in connection with the case while the kingpin of the gang identified as Gaurav is at large.

Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa suspended the SHO.

As per the information, a special investigation team was formed to investigate an alleged rape case registered at the Sector-9 police station on October 12. During investigation the SIT found the complaint to be false and arrested three women including Preeti (wife of victim FCI official Manoj). The couple Manoj and Preeti are reportedly fighting a matrimonial dispute case.

As per the police, Inspector Subhash Kumar has been suspended on the basis of a report submitted by the SIT.

Manoj Kumar, a resident of Sector 9, Ambala City, on October 18 in his complaint had stated that a false case was registered against him on October 12 on the basis of complaint by Ravneet and others in order to extort money and he was also being given life threats.

Earlier, the gang had got a case registered against a businessman in Yamunanagar.

SP Jashandeep Singh said “A case was registered but the allegations of rape were found to be false.”