Ambala IG visits Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 5

As the police is yet to solve the mystery of a firing incident, in which a woman jail inmate had suffered a bullet injury in January, IG, Ambala Range, Sibash Kabiraj today reached Central Jail Ambala and inspected the spot.

The IG held a meeting with the officials, and discussion about the direction from which the bullet may have strayed. He asked for a map of the surrounding area of around 1.5-2 km, and also directed the scene of crime team to submit a report within two days.