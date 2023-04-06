Ambala IG visits Central Jail

Ambala, April 5
As the police is yet to solve the mystery of a firing incident, in which a woman jail inmate had suffered a bullet injury in January, IG, Ambala Range, Sibash Kabiraj today reached Central Jail Ambala and inspected the spot.
The IG held a meeting with the officials, and discussion about the direction from which the bullet may have strayed. He asked for a map of the surrounding area of around 1.5-2 km, and also directed the scene of crime team to submit a report within two days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills
The North Korean comments come a day after the United States...
Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP
‘Corrupt have united against honest PM’
On its foundation day today, BJP all set to launch election campaign for 2024
8-day celebrations for voter outreach