Ambala lawyers protest over parking space

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 5

Members of the District Bar Association today staged a dharna to mark their protest against the auction of parking space where the advocates parked their vehicles near the court complex.

The advocates parked their vehicles on the main road to lodge their protest. Ambala City SDM Darshan Kumar reached the spot and told the advocates that the space was not allocated for advocates, following which the advocates refused to end their protest till the parking space was provided to them.

Rohit Jain, president, Ambala DBA, said, “A parking space meant for advocates was auctioned by the administration, leaving no parking space for the advocates. The parking contractor misbehaved with the advocates, which was unacceptable. There are around 2,000 registered advocates besides other staff, due to which we were already facing a shortage of space. We held a demonstration and later, a delegation met the Deputy Commissioner. Following the assurance that the parking space will remain for the advocates, the protest was ended.”