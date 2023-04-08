Ambala man held for drug trafficking

Panchkula, April 7
The Sector 19 crime branch of the local police today claimed to have nabbed a person who was providing heroin to small-time drug traffickers in the district.
The suspect has been identified as Suraj, a resident of Ram Nagar in Ambala City.
The police spokesman said a team of the crime branch had arrested Rinku, a resident of Kharag Mangoli of Panchkula, near Sector 20 on April 4 and recovered 10-gm heroin from him. He was produced in court, which remanded him in two-day police custody.
During interrogation, the suspect revealed the name of Suraj. The police arrested the latter on Thursday. He was produced in court today, which remanded him in judicial custody.
