Ambala man held for robbing Power Dept employee of Rs 2L

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 10

The detective staff of the Panchkula police arrested one more accused for looting around Rs 2.34 lakh from a contractual employee of the Electricity Department in January last year.

The arrested accused has been identified as Nirmal Singh, alias Nirmal Rana, a resident of Landa Saha village of Ambala district.

The police said Satnam Singh, a resident of Jatwada village in Ambala district, in his complaint, had stated that he worked as a contractual employee in the Electricity Department to collect electricity bills.

The complainant said he was at Billa village in Panchkula on January 27, 2021. After collecting electricity bills amounting to Rs 2,34,215, he was going to deposit the money in a SBI branch at Matawala village. When he reached near a flyover at the village, two persons riding two motorcycles came with swords. The accused threw chilli powder in his eyes and hit their motorcycle. As a result, he fell on the road. One of the accused threatened him with a sword and fled with a bag containing Rs 2,34,215, a laptop and a printer.

A case under Sections 395 and 397 of the IPC was registered against the unidentified accused at the Chandimandir police station. The police have already arrested seven accused in the case.

The police said Nirmal Sing was arrested from Shahzadpur, Ambala, on Tuesday. He was today produced in a court, which remanded him in six-day police custody.