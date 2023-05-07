Ambala man held with seven pistols, 12 rounds

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 6

The police arrested an Ambala-based illegal arms supplier with seven pistols and 12 live cartridges.

The suspect, identified as Rinku, alias Chela, of Manmohan Nagar, has been booked under Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

The police said Rinku revealed that he had come to supply the pistols to the members of a gang.

On Friday, a team of the CIA staff of Mohali had received a secret information that a person was coming to the area to supply a large number of illegal weapons. The police said three cases of kidnapping, robbery and under Arms Act were already registered against the suspect.