Ambala man killed as two trucks collide

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Feb 20

A mini truck driver was killed after his vehicle collided with a truck parked on the GT Road near Jalbehra village here today. The deceased has been identified as Lal Singh of Ambala.

In his statement to the police, Kulwinder Singh said he was accompanying his father to Mandi Gobindgarh to load goods from Ambala in the mini truck around 2.30 am. A truck was parked in the middle of the road without any indicators near Jalbehra village. On seeing the truck, Lal Singh applied brakes. However, their vehicle still collided with the truck. Lal Singh was rushed to the Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

