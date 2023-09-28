Ambala man kills wife over domestic dispute

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 27

The police booked a Manmohan Nagar resident, Shashi, for allegedly killing his wife over a domestic dispute in Ambala City last night.

The deceased has been identified as Jyoti.

Bansi Lal, the brother of the deceased, stated in his complaint: “Jyoti had got married (to Manmohan) about 10 years back. They had three children. On the intervening night of September 26 and 27, we came to know that Jyoti’s blood pressure had shot up. When I later contacted her mother-in-law, she informed me that Jyoti had died. After reaching the civil hospital in Ambala City, we enquired about Jyoti’s death. That was when we came to know that Shashi had thrashed her. There were injury marks on her right eye. She was strangled.”

The police were informed about Jyoti being brought dead to the hospital.

Baldev Nagar police station SHO Sandeep said, “A post-mortem examination was conducted in the evening, and a case was registered on the basis of the complainant. There are allegations against the husband, and the matter is under investigation. There was some domestic dispute.” He added, “The accused will be arrested soon.”

