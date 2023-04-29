Ambala man murdered over Rs 250, one held

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 28

The police today arrested a Rajpura resident for the murder of a man, who succumbed to head injuries he had suffered following a dispute over a meagre amount of Rs 250 on April 21.

The suspect was identified as Rahul, victim Robin’s neighbour.

In her complaint to the police, Shital, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, stated that she got married to Robin about 15 years ago and they had two daughters from the wedlock.

The complainant, who worked as a maid, stated that around two months ago, Robin and Rahul’s families had shifted to the servant quarters on Staff Road and their belongings were ferried in the same auto.

While Rahul paid Rs 1,000 as fare, Robin gave Rs 500. Rahul was demanding Rs 250 from Robin, who had assured the former that he would give it in a few days.

On April 21, Rahul attacked Robin with a stick. The victim suffered head injuries. He remained at home, but when his condition deteriorated on April 25, he was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, from where he was referred to the PGI in Chandigarh.

“As per the complainant, the doctors advised operation due to clotting of blood in the brain. We brought him back as we had to arrange money for the operation. He remained unconscious at home,” she added. Robin succumbed to the injuries today.

Naresh Kumar, SHO, Ambala Cantonment police station, said, “Initially, we had registered a cae under attempt-to-murder charge. With Robin’s death today, murder charge has been slapped on the suspect, who will be produced before a court tomorrow.”