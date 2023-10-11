Ambala MC finance panel meeting today

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 10

Nearly a week after Deputy Mayor Rajesh Mehta resigned from the ad hoc finance and contracts committee (F&CC) of the Ambala Municipal Corporation, the first meeting of the committee has been fixed for tomorrow.

Expressing his resentment against MC officials for not holding the meeting of the committee even after six months of its formation, Mehta, the vice-chairman of the committee, had sent his resignation to Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma and MC Commissioner Sangeeta Tetarwal on October 4.

Five ad hoc committees, including implementation, accounts and audit, finance and contracts, building regulation and beautification, sanitation and public health, were constituted in April this year.

Deputy Mayor Rajesh Mehta said, “A meeting of the F&CC has been finally fixed and it will be held in the Conference Room of the Municipal Corporation tomorrow. Two agenda items will be discussed during the meeting.”

He added that the ad hoc committees were formed for the smooth functioning of the corporation and meetings should be held on a regular basis so that the development works could be carried out in a smooth manner.

