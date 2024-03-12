Ambala MC passes budget

Ambala, March 11
Amid allegations of corruption, the proposed budget of Ambala Municipal Corporation was presented in the House meeting at Ambala Club on Monday.
The budget for an estimated income of nearly Rs 144 crore, as against an expenditure of Rs 162 crore, was passed in the meeting for the financial year 2024–25. On previous occasions, members of the BJP, Congress, and HJP were seen arguing with each other.
Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma said some amendments were made and the budget was increased by several heads, adding that the budget focuses on the overall development in order to improve sanitation, cleanliness, and hygiene in the city.
