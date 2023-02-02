Ambala MC seals 2 Agri Dept buildings

Ambala, February 1
The Ambala Municipal Corporation today sealed two buildings of the Agriculture Department in Ambala City over non-payment of property tax.
As per corporation officials, a sum of around Rs 6.82 lakh was pending against the two buildings. The corporation sealed the office building of the sub-division officer and soil and water testing laboratory of the department.
A senior official in the Agriculture Department said the office of the sub-division officer was already shifted to the new krishi sadan last year. Both buildings were in the same premises and had one property ID. The corporation was in correspondence with officials of the soil testing laboratory since 2019.
Ambala Municipal Corporation officials, who reached to seal the buildings, said despite repeated correspondence, tax was not deposited. Following the directions from the Municipal Commissioner, both buildings were sealed today.
