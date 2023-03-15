Ambala native held for duping man of Rs 7 lakh

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 14

The police here today claimed to have arrested the main accused who duped an Ambala resident of Rs 7.6 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

The suspect has been identified as Suresh Kumar, alias Pala Ram, a resident of Fakir Chand village, Ambala district. A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect at the Sector 5 police station.

The suspect was today produced before a court, which remanded him to one-day police custody.