Ambala railway division nets record Rs 3,377-cr revenue in 2022-23 fiscal

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 6

The Ambala division of Northern Railway has registered an increase of 6.12% in the total revenue generated during the last fiscal against the total receipts in the financial year 2021-22.

The division had generated a revenue of Rs 3,182.49 crore during 2021-22, which increased to record Rs 3,377.17 crore in 2022-23.

The division registered the highest ever passenger revenue of Rs 751.93 crore against Rs 435.08 crore generated in 2021-22. The revenue of other coaches jumped from Rs 75.68 crore to Rs 98.29 crore, while sundry revenue increased from Rs 67.05 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 87.71 crore in 2022-23.

On the other hand, the goods revenue came down by 6.35% — from Rs 2,604.68 crore in the year 2021-22 to Rs 2,439.24 crore in the last fiscal. The target for the financial year 2022-23 was Rs 2,458.80 crore. The goods loading had witnessed a drop from 17.23 million tonnes to 17.01 million tonnes.

A Railway official said there were highest ever earnings in terms of ticket checking, which stood at Rs 60.31 crore. Catering earnings were Rs 4.55 crore, parking earnings Rs 5.17 crore and non-fare revenue Rs 8.11 crore.

Sharing the achievements of the division, DRM Mandeep Singh Bhatia said, “Eight stations of the division upgraded from mechanical interlocking to electronic interlocking. Development work of the Chandigarh station at the cost of Rs 462 crores has started. To conserve water, 21 rainwater

harvesting systems were commissioned in the division. The division also achieved punctuality of 89.66 per cent for mail/express trains as against the target of 85 per cent.”

The DRM said “While the railway stations at Ambala Cantonment, Chandigarh and Bathinda are to be developed as world-class facilities, 15 stations of the division will be upgraded and modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Tenders have been invited for these 15 stations for works to the tune of Rs167 crore.”