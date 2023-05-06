Ambala records 30 cases of immigration fraud in 2 days

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 5

Under a special campaign, the Ambala police have registered 30 cases of immigration fraud in the past two days.

The police spokesman said tightening noose around fraudsters duping people on the pretext of sending and settling them abroad, 30 cases had been registered in the past two days on the basis of complaints received. As many as 107 cases related to immigration frauds are under investigation in the district.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Directions have been issued to investigating officers, SHOs and police post in-charges to take immediate action on the complaints received and arrest the suspects.”

“We also appeal to the general public to contact authorised travel agents only as a large number of people who want to go abroad for education, employment or as a tourist lose lakhs to fake travel agents. The victims not only go through financial loss, but mental harassment too. Fraudsters target people on social media platforms and various websites,” he added.

Last month, a special investigation team under Sibash Kabiraj, IG, Ambala Range, was constituted to deal with immigration fraud cases.

The IG today appointed a nodal officer in each district for cases being registered and issued directions to them. As per a release issued by the office of the IG, the nodal officers had been directed to take immediate action, obtain information about the suspects and their associates and collect all evidence during the investigation.