Ambala railway division nets Rs 4.93-crore fine from offenders

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 3

The Ambala division of Northern Railway has collected Rs 4.93 crore in the form of fine in the month of November through ticket-checking squad. The collection is 54 per cent higher than the target of Rs 3.20 crore.

The cumulative earnings up to November have been Rs 45.22 crore, which is 11 per cent more than the cumulative target of Rs 40.67 crore.

As per a release issued by the Ambala division, a total of 710 checks were conducted over the division during which 47,391 without-ticket passengers and 31,629 irregular passengers were found. The gross earnings include fine in 373 anti-littering cases, 49 smoking cases and 51 unbooked luggage cases.

Division Railway Manager Mandeep Singh Bhatia lauded the efforts of the ticket-checking staff.