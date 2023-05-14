Ambala SP shifts all cops at police post No. 4

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 13

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa has shifted the entire staff of the police post number 4 to other police stations, police posts and even to the Police Lines, reportedly over leniency in policing and NDPS activities in the jurisdiction of the police post.

As per information, the SP was not happy with the leniency and issues related to narcotics, theft and other criminal activities in Deha Colony under the limits of the police post number 4, which fell under the Ambala City police station. The SP shifted over 20 police personnel, including the in-charge of the police post, who were on the ranks of SI, ASI, Head Constable, and special police officer (SPO).

As many as three SPOs and 10 home guards were sent to the Police Lines.

Sources said SI Gurmail Singh, incharge of Regiment Bazaar police post in Ambala Cantonment, had been given the charge of the police post number 4 while SI Rohtash Kumar, who was earlier the incharge of the police post, was sent to the Regiment Bazaar police post.

The SP yesterday held a meeting with members of a committee to develop better coordination between the Police Department and general public and to curb criminal activities in the district.

SP Jashandeep Singh said, “To tighten the noose around people involved in NDPS activities, theft and other criminal activities in Deha Colony, we decided to re-strategise. As part of the plan, the staff has been changed. The home guards deployed on patrolling duties have been replaced with commandos. The patrolling in the area will increase and strict action will be taken against people involved in illegal activities.”

To a query, he said, “It was not that the action was taken just on the basis of a discussion held during the coordination committee meeting. The assessments are done continuously. There had been issues in Deha Colony. Now, a new team, including trained commandos, has been attached with the police post,” he added.