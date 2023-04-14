Ambala STF nabs 2 with illegal weapons

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 13

The Ambala unit of the Special Task Force (STF) arrested two criminals and recovered seven country-made pistols and four live cartridges from their possession today.

The suspects were identified as Prince and Nitin, both residents of Ambala Cantonment.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF unit conducted raids and nabbed the suspects. While five country-made pistols and two live cartridges were recovered from Prince, the remaining recovery was made from Nitin.

STF DSP Aman Kumar said, “There were murder, arms and assault cases registered against them in the past. They have a rivalry with other gangs in Ambala following which they brought weapons.” The police said during the preliminary interrogation, Prince disclosed that the weapons were brought from Madhya Pradesh. Further investigation was on, the police added.

The suspects were planning to execute some big action against their rival gang members, the police said, adding that they would be produced in a court tomorrow.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered against them at the Parao police station.