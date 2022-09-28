Ambala: Three nabbed in robbery cases

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 27

The CIA-1 unit of the Ambala police has arrested three men in connection with robbery cases. It recovered seven mobiles, four motorcycles and an illegal pistol from their possession. The police have also detained a juvenile and arrested a weapon supplier.

The suspects were identified as Rohit, Vikas and Suraj, residents of Ambala. They were involved in at least eight cases of robbery at gunpoint in the Saha and Mullana blocks of Ambala.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said two cases were registered on September 8 in the Saha and Mullana areas. The victims were robbed at the gunpoint in both cases. The cases were handed over to the CIA-1 unit. During investigation, inspector Harjinder Singh arrested Rohit from Mullana with an illegal country-made pistol on September 23.

The SP said during interrogation, Rohit revealed that he had committed six more robberies using the pistol in association with Vikas and Suraj. Following the disclosure, Vikas and Suraj were also arrested. They were sent to three-day remand on September 24. A juvenile, who was involved with them, was also detained today.

Rohit was earlier booked in an attempt to murder case in Naraingarh. During investigation, the police also arrested Arun, a resident of Shahabad, who had supplied weapon to Rohit.

