Ambala: Three policemen among 5 held for consuming liquor at ADGP’s house

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 13

The Ambala police nabbed five persons, including three policemen, after they were allegedly caught consuming liquor in a room at the residence of the Additional Director General of Police, Ambala Range, in Ambala Cantonment late last night. The suspects were identified as Satbir Singh, Rakesh Kumar and Dalbir Singh, all policemen, and Ravinder and Vinod Kumar. They were released on bail today.

Acting on a tip-off that some persons are consuming liquor in a room at the residence of ADGP (Ambala range) Shrikant Jadhav last night, a police party reached his house. They found that five persons were consuming liquor in a room adjoining the gatekeeper’s post. The police party nabbed head constable Satbir Singh, a resident of Ambala, head constable Rakesh Kumar, who hails from Yamunanagar, and head constable Dalbir Singh, a resident of Ambala City, and othr two persons - Ravinder Kumar and Vinod Kumar, residents of Ambala.

While Satbir was posted at the Ministry of External Affairs, Rakesh and Dabir were posted at the STF, Ambala and Panchkula, respectively. Two liquor bottles, including an empty, were recovered from the spot.

On a complaint of ASI Jagdeep Singh, a case was registered under Section 451 of the IPC and Section 72-C of the Excise Act at the Ambala Cantonment police station.

SHO Naresh Kumar said: “Following a tip-off, five persons, including three policemen, were held and they were granted bail today. Two other persons were their friends, and the matter is under investigation. A report will be sent to the higher authorities for further action.” As per information, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the policemen.