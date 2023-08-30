Ambala: Youth awarded life term in murder case

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 29

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Phalit Sharma has sentenced a youth to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case of 2021.

The court held Gaurav, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act. Gaurav had stabbed Arjun with a knife over a petty dispute.

Public prosecutor Neeraj Rana said the convict had been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life and pay a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 302 of the IPC. He had been further sentenced to undergo RI for two years and pay a fine of Rs 10,000 under the Arms Act. Both substantive sentences will run concurrently.

In his complaint to the police on September 19, 2021, Mohit, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, stated that his brother Arjun reached home and informed that some boys had thrashed him. “I went to the Kabari chowk along with my brother and aunt to check. We found that Gaurav was standing there with a knife in his hand. His mother Radha was also there holding bricks in her hands. One Bhuri and an unidentified youth were armed with sticks,” the complainant stated.

He added, “On seeing us, they started beating us. In the meantime, Gaurav stabbed Arjun with a knife. As we raised the alarm, a large number of people gathered there following which the accused fled the spot. We rushed Arjun to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment where he was declared brought dead.”

#Ambala