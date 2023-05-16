Ambulance operators attacked at PGI; 1 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

A cheating case accused out on bail along with his accomplices allegedly attacked private ambulance operators and tried to extort money from them for running operations outside the PGI on Sunday night. The police later nabbed the prime suspect.

Complainant Daljeet Singh claimed he along with other ambulance operators was present outside the PGI when the accused, identified as Gagandeep Mann, alias Fauji, accompanied by his aides arrived there in an SUV.

Rs 10,000 per month sought from victims Prime suspect Gagandeep Mann, alias Fauji, allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 per month from each ambulance operator to run their business

In 2016, he along with others was booked by UT police for cheating people at the PGI by overcharging them for ambulances

The suspects carrying sticks and sharp weapons attacked the complainant. The incident was captured on a mobile phone by an eyewitness. One of the attackers was also thrashed by the complainant.

The assailants fled the scene after threatening the complainant with dire consequences. On getting information, the police rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation. The complainant alleged the accused demanded Rs 10,000 per month from each ambulance operator to run their business.

A case under Sections 323, 341, 386, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 11 police station.

A team led by Inspector Jasbir Singh, SHO, Sector 11 police station, conducted raids at various places and nabbed Gagandeep. The SUV used in the crime was also seized. The police said Gagandeep was an accused in a cheating case registered at the Sector 11 police station in 2016. The accused would be produced in court on Tuesday.