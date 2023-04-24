Amid Covid-19 surge, Panchkula health centres run short of vax

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, April 23

Amid a surge in Covid cases in Panchkula, the Health Department is facing a glaring shortage of vaccine.

There has been a rise in number of Covid infections in the district in the past one month. Two people have been reported dead during this period. Both of them were over 80 years old and were suffering from kidney diseases, diabetes, and other health problems.

Not a single session of vaccination has been held in the district in the past 22 days as there is no stock of Covishield, Covaxin and Corbevax vaccines at the state headquarters in Panchkula. It is uncertain whether the health department will get the vaccines or not.

The officials here have reached out to higher authorities but they were yet to get any positive response. The supply of vaccines is to be made by the state headquarter and a demand for the same was sent earlier too. The administration received stock of Covaxin last month, but it was finished within a few days.

According to the information, Panchkula has the maximum number of people who are yet to receive the precautionary dose. Around 3.87 lakh beneficiaries are yet to take the precautionary dose with the highest pendency in the age category of 18 to 44 years. More than 2.60 lakh people in this category are yet to get the dose. In the age group of 45 to 59 years, more than 79,000 people did not get themselves vaccinated. On the other hand, of the 63,000 elderly people belonging to the age category above 60 years, 27,000 have been vaccinated while 36,000 are yet to get the dose.

However, 94 per cent of the elderly people above the age of 60 years has been covered and 95 per cent of those aged between 45 and 59 years has also been covered.

Panchkula Civil Surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar said a new advisory had been issued by the state Health Department regarding the Corbevax vaccine. It said that the adults vaccinated with Covaxin and Covishield could be given Corbevax vaccine as the precautionary dose. But these are not in government supply, she said. The Civil Surgeon said only private hospitals purchase these vaccines at their own level. But as per information, this vaccine was not available with the private hospitals also. She said the department ran out of vaccines a few days ago and has been constantly raising the demand with the higher authorities. “As soon as we get the stock, vaccination sessions will resume,” she added.