Amid feasibility concerns, 2nd green corridor work allotted

Work on first section halted post row over axing of trees

Iron grills in Sector 23, Chandigarh, mentioned as one of the hindrances in building a green corridor. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

As environmental and feasibility concerns persist over the second non-motorised transport green corridor from Sectors 3 to 36, the project construction work has been allotted to a city-based firm.

According to the tender documents, an agency based in Sector 28 has been assigned the project after it quoted the lowest bid of Rs 3.57 crore, significantly lower than the estimated cost mentioned in the tender — Rs 4.95 crore. Three firms had submitted bids for the project.

SDO flags hurdles in Report

  • As per feasibility report, there are several hindrances at sites in the second green corridor passage
  • It says there’s little or no space at Art Gallery, Rose Garden, Shanti Kunj and Sector 23
  • Shiv Mandir in Sector 23-D has walls and railings, while trees grown along boundary wall near primary school

However, as per the feasibility report prepared and submitted earlier by the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) concerned, there were several hindrances at sites in the second green corridor passage. The report, which was accessed through an RTI application, stated location issues cropped up due to little or no space at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Rose Garden, Shanti Kunj and Sector 23.

It was noted that Shiv Mandir in Sector 23-D had walls and railings, while trees were grown along the boundary wall near a primary school in the sector.

The Sector-36 site was plagued by issues such as barbed wire fencing, a lack of space and the presence of electricity poles and congestion near Dakshin Marg. All such hindrances were pointed out in the report. However, officials claimed they had looked into the issues.

Notably, the construction of the first green corridor along the N-Choe has been halted, less than three months after the groundbreaking ceremony on June 1.

The 8-km corridor with lighting facilities has to connect the Capitol Complex with Sector 56 and run along the N-Choe from north to south of the city. The work was to be completed in nine months, but it has been halted by the authorities.

Sources said a city resident had recently sent a complaint to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for allegedly axing trees and giving short shrift to environmental concerns. The administration officials were then directed to take “appropriate action” on the complaint. However, a senior administration official claimed that the work was halted due to rains and would be resumed later.

According to the administration, the green corridor is meant to provide a sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transportation, while creating a safer and more accessible environment for pedestrians and cyclists.

It is a step towards reducing carbon emissions and improving the overall quality of life for city residents by designating a specific route exclusively for non-motorised transport.

“The project has been pending since 2015. Now, it is being carried out in a haphazard manner. It all calls for a detailed inquiry,” said RK Garg, an RTI activist.

