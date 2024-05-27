Amid ongoing infighting in COA, rival factions call for show of strength

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 26

An end to the infighting in the Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA) seems nowhere in sight with the two self-proclaimed factions calling for a show of strength recently.

Both factions, which are non-active as far as organising sport events is concerned, but active in claiming their stakes in the COA, recently met and discussed their future course of action.

While the faction of NS Thakur, who claims to be the general secretary of the COA, conducted its annual general meeting, the other one led by Amrinder Bazaz, who claims to be the president of the COA, organised an interactive session with their affiliated units.

Surprisingly, both factions claimed to have support of over 12 local sports associations.

During the meeting of the Thakur-led group, its president Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu announced to donate Rs 10 lakh to the association. It was also decided to celebrate Olympic Day on June 23 and to organise state games in October — an announcement which the COA have been making for 18 years now. It was also decided that the COA would have its own Olympic Bhavan in the city.

As per the meeting notice, the COA was to choose vice-presidents and executive members. However, no intimation was provided on this. Some officials maintained that forms/proforma had already been filled during this meeting and the process for the same had been started.

Meanwhile, the other group met on the similar lines and the meeting was presided by Ranjan Sethi, who is still the treasurer of the COA. The group decided not to attend any meeting called by Thakur.

Arms-in-arms a few months back, differences between the COA office-bearers (treasurer and others) emerged recently when some notices were issued to various sports associations over non-compliance of the National Sports Code. The meeting, which occurred on the same day at two different venues, was said to be attended by 22 sports associations each, whereas there are nearly 30 sports units affiliated to the COA.

Thakur group claims ‘affliation’ to IOA

The faction led by Thakur has claimed to be affiliated to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The IOA website mentions Thakur’s group as its affiliated unit, but the group failed to provide the IOA’s affiliation letter. The members claimed that they have the IOA affiliation letter and it will be made public (if needed) in the court. Besides, the treasurer has now revolted and joined the other group.

