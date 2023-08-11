Amid plaints of garbage piling up, Chandigarh MC mulls carts for workers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

After the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) was recently inundated with complaints from residents about an irregular collection of garbage from the streets, the civic body has now decided to provide the sweepers with cycle carts.

The MC said it is soon going to rope in more workers from Mani Majra, and the sanitation task will subsequently be assigned to a firm there.

“This issue is prevalent in northern sectors. We are soon going to provide the sweepers with cycle carts. It will resolve the problem,” said an MC official.

The move comes after some locals had complained about small garbage dumps mushrooming across the city.

The irregular waste collection occasions the residents a lot of trouble. A foul smell hangs in the air, and rain leaves the whole area strewn with trash.

“We see these waste dumps everywhere, despite regular sweeping. Often times, days go by without any worker coming to lift the garbage. The MC should provide every sweeper with a cycle cart,” stressed Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) chief Baljinder Singh Bittu.

“I complained five times about the garbage not being lifted on the ‘I’m Chandigarh’ app. They only clear the dump only after a plaint is filed,” rued a Sector 22-A resident.