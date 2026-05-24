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Home / Chandigarh / Amid scorching heat, canvassing for MC poll shifts to cooler hours

Amid scorching heat, canvassing for MC poll shifts to cooler hours

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 03:15 AM May 24, 2026 IST
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Former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra (2nd from left) campaigns for a Congress candidate in Sirhind.
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With daytime temperatures touching uncomfortable levels, campaigning for the municipal elections here has largely shifted to the cooler hours of the day.

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Candidates are avoiding afternoon canvassing, relying on door-to-door visits early in the morning or late into the night.

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Corner meetings, informal gatherings and personal interactions with voters have become the preferred mode of campaigning in almost all wards. The Congress campaign is being spearheaded by former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra and his wife, while his lawyer son is mobilising youth for Congress candidates.

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According to party leaders, instead of organising massive rallies, the Congress is relying on its traditional cadre and “silent voters”.

Nagra said the party was deliberately avoiding large public gatherings in the prevailing weather conditions. “We are focusing on direct contact with people through door-to-door canvassing. The response from voters is encouraging,” he said.

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Ruling AAP has also intensified its campaign under the leadership of MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai, who has been holding late-night meetings in different wards.

According to observers, the municipal elections are crucial for Rai as several aspirants are eyeing the party ticket for the next Assembly elections. AAP spokesperson Gurwinder Singh Dhillon claimed the party had a strong organisational structure at the grassroots level.

“Our volunteers and booth-level workers are continuously campaigning in every ward. We are receiving overwhelming support and are confident of registering a comprehensive victory,” he said.

The BJP campaign is being led by its district president Didar Singh Bhatti. Besides campaigning, Bhatti is also trying to pacify disgruntled workers reportedly upset over ticket distribution.

He claimed that the BJP had a committed vote base and people trusted the party for good governance.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, which has fielded candidates in all 23 wards of the Fatehgarh Sahib-Sirhind Municipal Corporation, is banking heavily on newly appointed halka in-charge Baljit Singh Bhutta.

Party workers recently organised a roadshow in Sirhind town in support of party nominees.

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