Amid shortage of AIDS drug, UT relies on nearby states

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, August 17

Reeling under a shortage of medicines used in the treatment of patients infected with HIV, the Chandigarh Health Department is relying on other states to meet the demand.

There are 231 HIV positive patients in the city, of whom six are pregnant women. The adult HIV prevalence in Chandigarh has decreased from 0.5% in 2003 to 0.25 % in 2006 and has remained at 0.25% to date.

Antiretroviral therapy (ART), which is available at private pharmacies and shops, is expensive. Dr VK Nagpal, Director, State AIDS Control Society, said, “There has been a shortage in the whole of the country as the National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) is facing a difficulty in supplying the drug. We are stocking the medicines from the nearby states of Punjab and Himachal, so as to provide the same to AIDS patients.”

“Earlier, we used to provide patients with medicines for three months, but now, we are able to give them these medicines for only a month. We even procured the medicines from national vendors at our own level as NACO has failed to supply fresh stocks,” said a doctor.

There has been a shortage of some medicines since March this year, owing to the failure of the tenders floated by the Centre. The main shortage is of dolutegravir, used as part of the first, second and third-line ART combinations. NACO recommends dolutegravir as the preferred drug for the treatment of HIV-positive adults, adolescents and children (aged more than six years with a body weight of more than 20 kg).

Dolutegravir — an HIV treatment recommended by the World Health Organisation — is either out of stock or in short supply in many states. The second and third-line antiretroviral therapy regimen is insufficient in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Manipur.

An HIV patient is treated with antiretroviral medicines, which work by stopping the virus replicating in the body. The therapy involves taking a combination of HIV medicines (called an HIV treatment regimen) every day. The therapy cannot cure HIV, but the medicines help patients live longer and healthier lives.

NACO to blame

