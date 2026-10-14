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Home / Chandigarh / Amit Rana elected Bar Council chief

Amit Rana elected Bar Council chief

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:58 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Advocate Amit Rana has been elected chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, while Sharmila Sharma has been elected vice-chairman.

Karanjit Singh has been elected a member of the Bar Council of India from the state Bar Council. Twenty-six members voted in the election. Pardeep Parmar has been appointed honorary secretary of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.

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These were the first elections of office-bearers of the newly formed Bar Council, constituted after the general elections to the Council held in March 2026. In compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions in Yogamaya MG vs Union of India to ensure 30% representation for women in state Bar Councils, two women members, Justice Jaishree Thakur (retd.) and senior advocate Gursharan Kaur Mann, were co-opted to the Council.

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