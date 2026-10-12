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Home / Chandigarh / Amit Rana elected chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana

Amit Rana elected chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana

Advocate Karanjit Singh has been elected as a Member of the Bar Council of India from the State Bar Council and advocate Pardeep Parmar was appointed Honorary Secretary

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:56 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Advocate Karanjit Singh has been elected as a Member of the Bar Council of India from the State Bar Council. A total of 26 members voted in the election. Subsequently, advocate Pardeep Parmar was appointed Honorary Secretary. Tribune Photo
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Advocate Amit Rana has been elected Chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, while advocate Sharmila Sharma has been elected Vice-Chairperson of the Council.

Advocate Karanjit Singh has been elected as a Member of the Bar Council of India from the State Bar Council. A total of 26 members voted in the election. Subsequently, advocate Pardeep Parmar was appointed Honorary Secretary.

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These were the first elections for the office-bearers of the newly constituted Bar Council, following the general elections to the Bar Council held in March 2026.

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In compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court in Yogamaya M.G. v. Union of India to ensure 30% representation of women in State Bar Councils, two women members were co-opted to the Council: Justice (Retd.) Jaishree Thakur and senior advocate Gursharan Kaur Mann. In a historic first, seven women members of the Bar Council participated in the elections.

Following his election, Amit Rana stated that the implementation of the Advocates Protection Act in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, along with the provision of insurance policies for advocates, would be among his top priorities.

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Maninderjit Singh Bedi, Advocate General of Punjab and former Chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, along with Pawan Kumar Mutneja, Advocate General of Haryana and an ex officio member, and all members of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, congratulated the newly elected office-bearers.

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