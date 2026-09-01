Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for retaining the president’s post of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) for a second consecutive term, calling the outcome a reflection of young people’s faith in the “Nation First” ideology and expressing confidence that the council’s workers would serve students in the spirit of Swami Vivekanand.

Advertisement

“Heartiest congratulations to all the workers of the council on the splendid victory of ABVP in the Panjab University Students’ Union elections. This victory, achieved for the second consecutive time, is a testament to the unwavering faith of the youth power in the “Nation First” ideology. I am fully confident that the council’s workers, following the ideals of Swami Vivekanand Ji, will continue to work tirelessly with dedication for the welfare of students,” Shah posted on X.

Advertisement

ABVP’s Ankit Bidhan won the president’s post with 3,149 votes against runner-up Aadil Brar’s 2,637, a margin of 512 votes, in an otherwise divided House with two Independents and an alliance candidate winning other three PUCSC posts, according to the official result issued by the Dean Student Welfare, a copy of which is with The Tribune. NSUI’s Gurman Singh Sidhu polled 2,263 votes and Sath’s Darshpreet Singh 1,387, while NOTA drew 174 votes. A total of 9,610 votes were polled out of 16,468 registered voters, a turnout of 58.35 per cent.

Advertisement

The win followed the Students’ Organisation of India (SOI), the student wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), extending unconditional support to Bidhan on Sunday, a day before polling, after its own presidential nominee’s papers were rejected. Representatives of both organisations marked the tie-up at the campus gurdwara.

Other senior BJP leaders also weighed in. Nation party president Nitin Nabin called the result proof that the youth of Punjab and the country were backing nation-building over “empty promises,” linking it to the party’s Viksit Bharat push.

Advertisement

“Heartfelt congratulations to the youth power on the historic victory of ABVP in the Panjab University Students’ Council elections! This splendid victory is direct proof that the youth of Punjab and the country stand firmly with nation-building and positive leadership, sidelining empty promises,” Nabin wrote on his X handle.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh credited the SOI’s role directly, noting on X that it had backed the ABVP nominee within the last 48 hours before polling and calling it a “stupendous victory.” BJP national general secretary and Punjab-Haryana in-charge Satish Poonia also congratulated the winning candidate, framing the result as nationalism resonating on campus once again, and separately said the outcome showed Punjab wanted a “double-engine” government and that the party would contest all 117 Assembly seats. Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu also congratulated Bidhan, with Jakhar crediting the SOI for its role in the win.

Bidhan himself said the result was not his victory alone but that of “the entire Gen Z,” adding that it showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ABVP had a place in young people’s hearts.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had made no comment on the result as of this writing. No other senior SAD functionary had issued a statement either. The silence stood out against the SOI’s direct role in the result, and came days after senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia had told a news agency on August 21 that people in Punjab wanted the SAD and the BJP, former allies who split in 2020 over the since-repealed farm laws, to come together again, citing Punjab's status as a border state and the need for social harmony.

For the remaining PUCSC posts, PUDF’s Armaan Singh (Bhinder) won the vice-president’s post with 3,322 votes, ahead of Aakanksha Thakur (2,818), Vipul Bhadu (1,294), Manmeet Kaur (1,053) and Armaan Singh (652); NOTA polled 465. Independent Dhyan Singh (Sameer) won the secretary's post with 4,045 votes against Aryan Saharan’s 3,678 and Muskan Chauhan’s 1,286, with NOTA at 581. Independent Vishal (Bamal) won the joint secretary’s post with 3,506 votes, ahead of Devraj Singh Nain (2,338), Ram Chander Singh (1,650) and Ameen Kaur (1,141), with NOTA at 938.

PUCSC election result at a glance

President: Ankit Bidhan (ABVP) — 3,149; Aadil Brar (ASAP) — 2,637; Gurman Singh Sidhu (NSUI) — 2,263; Darshpreet Singh (Sath) — 1,387; NOTA — 174. Margin: 512 votes

Vice-President: Armaan Singh Bhinder (PUDF) — 3,322; Aakanksha Thakur — 2,818; Vipul Bhadu — 1,294; Manmeet Kaur — 1,053; Armaan Singh — 652; NOTA — 465

Secretary: Dhyan Singh Sameer (Ind.) — 4,045; Aryan Saharan — 3,678; Muskan Chauhan — 1,286; NOTA — 581

Joint Secretary: Vishal Bamal (Ind.) — 3,506; Devraj Singh Nain — 2,338; Ram Chander Singh — 1,650; Ameen Kaur — 1,141; NOTA — 938

Turnout: 9,610 of 16,468 registered voters (58.35 per cent)