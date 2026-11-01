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Home / Chandigarh / Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Chandigarh Police on 60th Raising Day, lauds force

Amit Shah presents President's Colour to Chandigarh Police on 60th Raising Day, lauds force

Says the force has set benchmarks for police forces across the country; expresses confidence it will be the first police unit to become drug-free

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Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:31 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 60th Raising Day event of Chandigarh Police, in Chandigarh, on Sunday. Video grab via X@AmitShah
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded Chandigarh Police, saying it performed duties exceptionally well and set benchmarks for police forces across the country.

Since 1966, Chandigarh Police has worked tirelessly to safeguard the city, effectively writing a golden chapter in the history of policing across the nation, he said.

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“I believe that over these 60 years, Chandigarh — as the heart of the northern region — has made a successful effort to contribute to the security of all of India,” he said.

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Shah was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 60th Raising Day event of Chandigarh Police and presenting the President's Colour to the force.

Shah lauded Chandigarh police, saying it performed duties exceptionally well and set benchmarks for police forces across the country.

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He also said the 'President's Colour' to the force serves as a tribute to six decades of service, dedication, and commitment.

Shah said as we commit ourselves to making India drug-free, “I am confident that if any unit in the country becomes drug-free first, it will be Chandigarh.”

Paying homage to all the martyrs of Chandigarh Police, Shah said laying down one's life in the line of duty — making the ultimate sacrifice — is a matter of immense pride for a soldier and also for the organisation to which they belonged, he said.

Referring to the addition of 141 new vehicles to Chandigarh Police's fleet, Shah said this will significantly strengthen the response time, patrolling, mobility, technology, and modern policing.

Chandigarh Police already ranks second in the country in terms of response time, and I am confident that with the addition of these 141 new vehicles, it will reach the top position among police forces nationwide by next year, he said.

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