DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Amit Shah likely to lay stone of PU-PGI underpass on Nov 1

Amit Shah likely to lay stone of PU-PGI underpass on Nov 1

Nine Chandigarh projects worth Rs 258 crore on agenda; 2 to be inaugurated, foundation stones of 7 to be laid

article_Author
Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The design of the proposed PU-PGI underpass. Source: UT Engg Dept
Advertisement

Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to lay the foundation stone of the much-awaited pedestrian underpass connecting Panjab University (PU) and the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) across Madhya Marg during his scheduled visit to the city on November 1.

Advertisement

According to officials, Shah will attend the Police Raising Day celebrations at the Police Lines in Sector 26 before addressing a public meeting at Tiranga Park in Sector 17. The programme will also include the inauguration of development projects and the laying of foundation stones for new ones.

Nine projects worth a combined cost of Rs 258 crore are on the agenda. These include the inauguration of two projects worth Rs 80 crore and the laying of foundation stones for seven projects estimated to cost Rs 178 crore. The projects span education, housing, public transport, police infrastructure and sports facilities.

Advertisement

The two projects slated for inauguration are a government high school at Sarangpur, constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore, and a Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus depot at Raipur Kalan, built at a cost of Rs 68 crore.

Among the seven projects for which foundation stones are proposed to be laid is the construction of 192 Type-III residential units for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel at Dhanas. The units will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 84 crore. The proposed PU-PGIMER pedestrian underpass is estimated to cost Rs 12 crore.

The other projects include a new police station in Sector 49 (Rs 21 crore) and a boys’ hostel at the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, estimated to cost Rs 25 crore.

The sports infrastructure projects comprise a gymnasium hall at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, with a cost of Rs 11 crore and the upgrade of the Sports Complex in Sector 7 at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

In addition, 15 security checkpoints are proposed at various entry and border points of the city at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.

A long-pending project

In November 2019, then UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore had given in-principle approval to the PU-PGIMER underpass project after the Traffic Police stressed the need for an underpass on the stretch. However, administrative delays, hurdles in land acquisition and the Covid-19 pandemic stalled the project.

Initially, 80 sq ft of land was sought for the project, but only 60 sq ft was eventually made available as both PGI and PU were reluctant to part with land. The underpass will be constructed between the PU bus stop and the PGI gate.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts