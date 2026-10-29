Amit Shah likely to lay stone of PU-PGI underpass on Nov 1

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to lay the foundation stone of the much-awaited pedestrian underpass connecting Panjab University (PU) and the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) across Madhya Marg during his scheduled visit to the city on November 1.

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According to officials, Shah will attend the Police Raising Day celebrations at the Police Lines in Sector 26 before addressing a public meeting at Tiranga Park in Sector 17. The programme will also include the inauguration of development projects and the laying of foundation stones for new ones.

Nine projects worth a combined cost of Rs 258 crore are on the agenda. These include the inauguration of two projects worth Rs 80 crore and the laying of foundation stones for seven projects estimated to cost Rs 178 crore. The projects span education, housing, public transport, police infrastructure and sports facilities.

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The two projects slated for inauguration are a government high school at Sarangpur, constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore, and a Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus depot at Raipur Kalan, built at a cost of Rs 68 crore.

Among the seven projects for which foundation stones are proposed to be laid is the construction of 192 Type-III residential units for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel at Dhanas. The units will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 84 crore. The proposed PU-PGIMER pedestrian underpass is estimated to cost Rs 12 crore.

The other projects include a new police station in Sector 49 (Rs 21 crore) and a boys’ hostel at the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, estimated to cost Rs 25 crore.

The sports infrastructure projects comprise a gymnasium hall at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, with a cost of Rs 11 crore and the upgrade of the Sports Complex in Sector 7 at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

In addition, 15 security checkpoints are proposed at various entry and border points of the city at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.

A long-pending project

In November 2019, then UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore had given in-principle approval to the PU-PGIMER underpass project after the Traffic Police stressed the need for an underpass on the stretch. However, administrative delays, hurdles in land acquisition and the Covid-19 pandemic stalled the project.

Initially, 80 sq ft of land was sought for the project, but only 60 sq ft was eventually made available as both PGI and PU were reluctant to part with land. The underpass will be constructed between the PU bus stop and the PGI gate.