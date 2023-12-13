Amit Shah likely to visit Chandigarh on December 22

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the city on December 22. During his visit, Shah will inaugurate a series of significant projects aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and services in the city.

Among the projects slated for inauguration are an administrative block at the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, sewage treatment plants at Raipur Kalan and Raipur Khurd, and a government school at Palsora.

Shah will also inaugurate the Centre for Cyber Operations and Security at the Government Press Building in Sector 18.

