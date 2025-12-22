DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Amit Shah to be in Panchkula on Dec 24

Amit Shah to be in Panchkula on Dec 24

Will unveil the statue of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Park in MDC, Sector 1

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 03:15 AM Dec 22, 2025 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI file
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Panchkula on December 24 to attend a series of programmes alongside Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department Amit Agrawal conducted a review of the arrangements for Shah’s visit. Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma was also present during the review meeting.

Shah will attend the “Sahibzadon Ko Naman” programme as chief guest at the Indradhanush Auditorium in Sector 5 on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas. The Home Minister will also take the salute at the police passing-out parade at Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium, Sector 3.

Another major highlight of the visit will be the unveiling of the statue of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Park in MDC, Sector 1.

