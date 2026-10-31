Amit Shah to confer President’s Colour on UT Police tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present the President’s Police Colour to the UT Police and dedicate projects worth Rs 262 crore during his two-day visit to Chandigarh and Panchkula, beginning Saturday.

Shah will present the honour on Sunday, the 60th Raising Day of the Chandigarh Police, and flag off 141 vehicles for induction into the force’s fleet.

Advertisement

According to his confidential programme, accessed exclusively by The Tribune, Shah will depart from his Krishna Menon Marg residence in Delhi at 7.15 pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

He will board an IAF aircraft from Palam and arrive at Chandigarh’s technical airport at 8.25 pm, before proceeding to the PWD Rest House in Sector 1, Panchkula, where he will stay overnight.

On Sunday, he will reach the Police Lines, Sector 26, at 10.25 am.

Advertisement

The diamond jubilee parade and colour ceremony will be held from 10.30 am to 12.45 pm. The programme will include a guard of honour, parade inspection, march past and salute.

Shah will present the colour on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu. An officer of the force will accept the honour, following which Shah will address the gathering.

At Tiranga Park, from 2 pm, he will inaugurate two projects and lay foundation stones for other works. He will leave for Delhi aboard an IAF aircraft at 3.20 pm.

Speaking to The Tribune, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who will preside over the function, said, “All arrangements are in place. The President’s Police Colour is the highest honour for a police force. It comes as the force turns 60 and Chandigarh marks its foundation day on November 1.”

Director General of Police (DGP) Sagar Preet Hooda told The Tribune that the force was reorganised on November 1, 1966, with three police stations and 1,647 personnel, responsible for about 30 sectors and 23 villages.

It now has 2,085 CCTV cameras connected to its command centre and an emergency response time of 4 minutes and 33 seconds. He said the force had managed 60,501 law-and-order events since 2009, including 2,582 in 2025, without any untoward incident.

Hooda said Chandigarh was the first UT to implement the three new criminal laws, with more than 7,925 FIRs registered and a conviction rate of about 87 per cent.

The force has won one gallantry medal, 20 President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service and 108 for Meritorious Service. It also has 52 UN medals. He added that 141 vehicles would be flagged off during the event and that the Sector 26 parade ground had been upgraded.

The colour, approved by the President on the UT’s proposal, was assessed by the Bureau of Police Research and Development under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It recognises the force’s collective record and not individual gallantry.