Amit’s quickfire knock lights up gully cricket

A scintillating innings of 94 runs off 31 balls by Amit Pal lit up the Gully Cricket Tournament being organised by the UT Cricket Association in association with Chandigarh Police.

His knock helped Team No. 103 cruise to a commanding 102-run victory over Team No. 110.

Batting first, Team 103 scored 152/5. In reply, Team 110 faltered at mere 50 against a disciplined bowling attack led by Raj (4/7).

In other matches held on Sunday, Team No. 205 beat Team No. 186 by eight wickets, while Team 143 secured a close three-run win over Team 134. Team 224 outplayed Team 212 by 25 runs and Team 158 defeated Team 147 by eight wickets.

Team 84 beat Team 94 by six wickets, while Team 166 registered an eight-wicket win over Team 172, and Team 237 overwhelmed Team 231 by 55 runs.

Team 241 outclassed Team 252 by six wickets and in another close contest, Team 58 edged past Team 60 by 14 runs.

Meanwhile, the weekend also featured a series of exhibition matches at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

An exhibition match was played between two corporate houses Tynor and Allangers. In other weekend fixtures, Chief Secretary XI got the better of UTCA by 28 runs, while Advocates XI clinched a four-wicket win over Justice XI.