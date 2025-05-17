DT
Home / Chandigarh / Amity International School in Mohali celebrates outstanding CBSE Class 10 results

The batch topper secures 95.4 per cent, while several other students score above 90 per cent
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:25 PM May 17, 2025 IST
Amity International School (AIS), Mohali has announced an exceptional performance by its Class 10 students in the CBSE Board Examinations for the academic session 2024–25. This was just the second batch of the school to appear for the board exams. All 24 students from the batch have cleared the exam with flying colours.

The batch topper secured 95.4 per cent, while several other students scored above 90 per cent. The class also maintained a strong overall average.

School authorities credited the students’ hard work, perseverance, and determination for the outstanding results. The school also acknowledged the parents for their support, and extended a special note of appreciation to the teachers for their commitment and mentorship in shaping this success.

“This milestone marks yet another step in the journey of AIS Mohali toward excellence in education, and we look forward to many more such accomplishments in the years to come,” a school spokesperson said.

