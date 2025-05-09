DT
Amity varsity holds fire safety workshop

Amity varsity holds fire safety workshop

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:50 AM May 09, 2025 IST
The event, held under the national theme “Unite to Ignite, a Fire Safe India”, was aimed at enhancing fire safety awareness and preparedness among citizens, particularly in high-density urban environments. File Photo
The Fire Awareness and Safety Association (FASA), in collaboration with the Amity School of Architecture and Planning, organised a fire training session for students at Amity University, Mohali.

Jasjeet Suri, a marine engineer with sailing experience as Chief Engineer (Marine) and Training Superintendent (Marine), conducted the session, sharing life-saving techniques required during fire emergencies. Suri has completed advanced courses in firefighting, fire prevention and safety training.

Nearly 100 students participated in the session, which aimed to build awareness and preparedness in handling emergency fire situations.

Jasjyot Singh Almast, founder president of FASA, and Surinder Bahga, chairman, jointly emphasised the importance of disaster management skills among the youth. They highlighted that in critical situations, individuals should be capable of safeguarding lives and property without relying solely on administrative assistance.

Dr Arshia Khajooria Hazarika, dean and professor at the Amity School of Architecture and Planning, expressed gratitude to the experts for educating students about fire safety protocols and emergency response.

