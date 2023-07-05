Amrat, Ira advance in AITA tennis championship

Mohali, July 4
Sixth seed Punjab’s Amrat Chaudhary made a comeback to march into the boys’ U-16 quarterfinals during the ongoing Roots-AITA National Rankings Championship.
Chaudhary, who lost the first set 3-6 against Chandigarh’s Sachit, made a comeback and won the next sets 6-2 6-3.
In the girls’ U-16 category, top seed Ira Chadha won her pre-quarterfinal tie against Haryana’s Radhika Bansal 6-3 6-1. Punjab’s Priyanshi moved defeated Haryana’s Angel 6-0 7-5.
