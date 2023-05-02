Amrat, Vedant log wins in AITA Championship

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 1

Amrat Chaudhary defeated Prabh Sifat (6-4, 4-6, 6-1) and Vedant Jivani beat Hardit Singh (5-7, 6-1, 6-1) in the boys’ U-18 first round match of the Roots AITA CS (7) U-18 National Rankings Championship at Zirakpur.

In other matches, Vansh Sharma defeated Param Sidana (6-0, 6-3) and Aarya Vaibhav Nigam beat Yuvraj Singh (6-3, 6-1). Prabhav Sibbal blanked Digvijay Singh (6-0, 6-0) and Paramveer Singh blanked Romair Singh (6-0, 6-0). Jasraj Singh beat Japnaam Singh (6-1, 6-4).