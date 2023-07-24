Amravati bridge opened to two-wheelers

Panchkula, July 23
There is some relief for residents of Amravati Enclave as the authorities concerned have reopened the only bridge, which connects the area to the Shimla highway, to two-wheelers.
The restoration work has progressed well, with approximately 90% of construction having been completed. It is expected that the bridge will be opened to four-wheelers as well within the next two days.
The repairs commenced immediately after the bridge collapsed due to heavy rain. In an effort to safeguard the riverbanks, stone retaining walls have been constructed using wires. The reopening ceremony witnessed the presence of residents of Amravati Enclave and officials of A&A Group.
The reopening of the bridge will significantly ease commuting for the residents of Amravati Enclave, DLF Colony, Tri City Colony and more than 30 villages of the area.
