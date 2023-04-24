Amritpal arrest: Cops take out flag march

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 23

After the pro-Khalistan activist, Amritpal Singh, was arrested from Rode village of Moga today, the police conducted a flag march to maintain law and order situation in several parts of Mohali.

District police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed to conduct checking in all sub-divisions of the district. DSP (City-I), DSP (City-II), Kharar DSP and others led the police personnel.

DSP (City-II) Harsimran Singh Bal said, “Routine search operations and flag marches are conducted in the city today’s flag march was part of the exercise. Night domination exercise is also conducted to check anti-social elements,” he said after a search operation in a Sector 66 mall.

Kharar DSP Rupinderdeep Sohi said, “All four SHOs, two police post in-charges and a RAF battalion covered the areas in two hours.”